Breaking: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 50k votes in 11 LGA’s

Younews Ng September 20, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 37 Views

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and of course the current governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki is currently leading his major opponent from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with more than fifty thousand (50), votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced the results collated in eleven local governments and Obaseki has garnered more votes than any of the contenders in the ongoing election in the state.

With a total of 18 local governments in Edo, INEC has announced 11 remaining 7 local governments to go.

