BREAKING: Obaseki Leads Ize-Iyamu With Over 13,000 Votes — After 3 LGs

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki is leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, in the Edo governorship election.

According to the results that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced so far, the PDP candidate is leading with over 13,000 votes.

As of 12:45am on Sunday, the commission had declared results in three local government areas.

In Igueben, Obaseki polled 7,870 votes, while Ize-Iyamu garnered 5,199 votes. In Esan central, the PDP candidate secured 10,964 votes while his rival trailed with 6,719 votes, and in Esan north-east, Obaseki polled 13,579 votes, leaving Ize-Iyamu with 6,559 votes.

The total votes of the candidates in the three local government areas are PDP: 32,143, APC, 18,477, leaving a margin of 13,666.