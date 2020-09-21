3 die as floods hit Kwara, Nasarawa, Anambra, Rivers

Heavy rains pounded some parts of the country at the weekend. The downpour claimed three lives, ravaged farmlands and led to the destruction of multi-million naira properties.

The havocs were wreaked in Ilorin (Kwara State), Port Harcourt (Rivers State) and Lafia (Nasarawa State).

In Ilorin, the rainstorm caused the death of a 25-year-old man. The identity of the man remained unknown as at the time of going to press.

Seven people were later rescued at The Apostolic Church, near Post Office. Two other persons – a man and a woman – were said to have been swept away on Taiwo Isale and Oko-Erin bridges in the town.

The woman’s name was given simply as Wasilat. The body of the unidentified man was reportedly recovered last night.

An official at the State Fire Service, who spoke in confidence, recounted the effects of the rains. He said: “We worked all through the night to rise up to the occasion. Up till now, we have not found the two persons that were carried away at Taiwo Isale and Oko-Erin bridges. The rains caused the death of one person at Ita Ogunbo area of inner Ilorin.”

The rains which started around 7pm on Saturday stopped at early hours of yesterday.

The worst-hit areas include: Olonkonla, Bobonkiri, Egba-Akota, Aberi, Akuji, Idiope and other parts of Ita-Ogunbo area, Alanamu Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area.

In a statement by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commiserated with families of the victims.