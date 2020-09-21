Fire gut a three-storey electronic store in Ogun

Goods estimated at millions of naira were destroyed on Sunday after fire gutted a three-storey electronic store in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Hotnewsnaija.ng gathered that the store, located in the Totoro area of Abeokuta metropolis, went up in flames around 6am.

The fire reportedly emanated from a painting shop on the ground floor of the building.

An eyewitness told our reporter that the building, which was razed by the fire, housed electronics and electrical appliances and other household items.

Further findings showed that the store was owned by a popular dealer, who had different electronic stores in different parts of the state capital.

When our correspondent got to the scene, he observed wreckage of electronic appliances like fridges, air conditioners, television sets destroyed by the fire.

Operatives of the state fire service reportedly arrived the scene at 7.15am, but it took them about one hour to finally put out the fire.

The Director of the state fire service, Fatai Adefala, attributed the incident to power surge.

He said “It’s a three-storey building where varieties of things are sold. What assisted the fire is the paint. They sell paint in one of the shops and paint is a combustible material, thereby igniting the fire. No life is lost.”