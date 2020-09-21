Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nengi confesses : I Like Ozo a Lot

Younews Ng September 21, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 90 Views

BBNaija housemate, Nengi has admitted her likeness for Ozo, who has been very keen on exploring a romantic relationship with her since the Lockdown edition of the show started.

Following Ozo’s eviction from the show, Nengi had a conversation with fellow housemate Neo, explaining how she feels about Ozo.

Nengi said Ozo is a good perIson to her, adding that his type his hard to find.

According to her, Ozo wanted to settle differences with her always and hated to see her angry because he was in love with her.

Her words: “You have to be an amazing person and I have to know you’re real and Ozo is that kind of person and hard to find.

“Ozo is too good for this world, who would not want to be with him.

“I’m so angry we fought so much throughout the week. Ozo likes me so much and does not want to see me angry.”

