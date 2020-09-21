Tinubu debunks speaking yet, on Edo Election

FAKE NEWS ALERT..RE: ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU SPEAKS ON JUST CONCLUDED POLL!!!

Please disregard any post to the effect that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has spoken on the Edo elections.

The said statement is a fake one. It’s the antic of social media merchants of fake and unsubstantiated statements.

It did not come from Asiwaju. Those who know Asiwaju would recall that it’s not in his character to rush to issue statements.

At the appropriate time, His Excellency Asiwaju will speak on the Edo election.

Thank you.

-Tunde Rahman.

The said release is below :

“We should enjoy and take pleasure from our defeats as much as we take from our victories.

The extent and length they go to see us down shows how great we are.

Our defeats should be a lesson that we are not gods, that we are but men.

That we are mortals who suffer from set backs, betrayals… But if our fellow men see us as gods and celebrate our defeats like they’ve defeated gods, then surely we must be close to being gods.

They seek schadenfreude at our shrine but we only have to give, exactly what they hate us for.

Akanbi is a movement.

You either believe or hate, there’s no middle ground. Progress”

-Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.