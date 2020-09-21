TRAGEDY: 8 burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan highway

Eight persons were burnt to death when a Mazda bus conveying them went up in flame after it summer-salted around the Saapade bridge-Straight Gate college corridor of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred on Saturday about 8:45 p.m. when the tyre of the Mazda bus burst, causing it to tumble many times on the road before going up in flame.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, made this known to reporters in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Sunday.

Umar said 11 people were involved in the accident, consisting of three male adults, one female adult, a child and unidentified six others.

“The suspected cause of the lone accident involving the Mazda bus marked AAA 249 VX was tyre burst, which led to the loss of control, then crash and the bus went up in flame immediately,” he said.

He added that the FRSC operatives contacted the Sagamu Fire Service operatives for a joint rescue operation.

The Sector Commander said that three injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the Health Department of Remo North Local Government Area was contacted for the burnt victims.

Umar advised motorists to drive with caution, obey traffic rules and ensure that their tyres are in good condition.