Trikytee, Ozo evicted from BBNaija •Nengi, Neo, Vee, Dorathy and Laycon hit final

After spending nine weeks in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality television show, Timmy Sinclair, also known as Trickytee, and fellow contestant Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu (Ozo) became the 14th and 15th housemates to be evicted from the show.

The 35-year-old TrickyTee’s eviction from the ‘Lockdown’ house did not come as a surprise to the fans of the popular reality show.

Seven times from the nine weeks spent in the house that the eviction took place, Trickytee was up for eviction seven times.

Speaking shortly after his eviction, the Bayelsa-born contestant said: “I felt what it was like, hanging on a thread each week but he had faith.”

Fair skinned Ozo has also been evicted from the big brother house.

His eviction came after Dorathy was saved.

Making up the last five for the final week are: Nengi, Neo, Vee, Dorathy and Laycon.