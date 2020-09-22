Govs, Obasanjo, senators, monarchs mourn Emir of Zazzau

Governors, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, senators and monarchs on Monday mourned the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died on Sunday aged 84.

The late Idris spent 45 years on the throne, having ascended the position in 1975 after the death of Muhammadu Aminu, the 17th emir since the 1804 Fulani Jihad.

Obasanjo commiserated with the emirate council of Zaria in Kaduna State, saying the late emir fought or unity.

In a condolence letter made available to reporters in Abeokuta by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President said: “His style of leadership, which was characterised by fairness to all, objectivity, moderation and a burning commitment to the development of his Emirate and the nation, had impacted most positively on the polity.

“He was one of the most admirable apostles of inter-ethnic understanding and cohesion; inter-religious accommodation and tolerance and inter-cultural co-operation.

“I had to call on him when I was the President to mediate on the Plateau issue of farmers and herdsmen.

“Indeed, the emir will long be remembered for his peaceful reign during which several manifestations of physical and human development were recorded in the Emirate.

“His vigorous promotion of the educational development of his subjects as well as his vast knowledge of traditional administrative lore and culture will be greatly missed.”

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle said he was saddened by the news of the emir’s death.

In a statement by his Director-General on Media, Publicity and Public Enlightenment, the governor said he also received the news of the death of the 28th Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mai-Umar Mustapha Aliyu, who died at 80 on September 15.