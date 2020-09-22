Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lawyers suggest 3 loopholes APC can still use to unseat Obaseki

September 22, 2020

Legal firework for APC against Edo Election results is on, albeit  on individual  level. And these are legal reasoning. APC should pursue three things in the Court

1. The Results Obaseki used to enter University of Ibadan.

2. Whether a Candidate can obtain Nomination Forms from Two Political Party in one Election Process.

2. Whether a Candidate can attend the Screening Process of two Political Parties in a single Election Process.

Since the Supreme Court had ruled on similar issues in Imo, let’s see whether they will upturn their decision or reaffirm it.

“One will expect the supreme Court not to waste time in relying on their precedence. They just set a landmark precedence by affirming that Uche Nwosu of AA cannot be a candidate of AA since he had earlier stood for nomination and screening in the APC. Same scenerio played out in Obaseki case. He stood for nomination and screening in APC and later went to do same with the PDP.”

