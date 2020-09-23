BBNaija housemate, Laycon reveals that he has sickle cell

The Big Brother Naija housemate, who followers of the TV reality show are tipping to emerge as the winner of the grand finale on Sunday, said late Tuesday that he is a sickle cell patient.

Laycon’s isn’t that fierce as he reveals his blood group to be SC. A hemoglobin that carries symptoms similar to those of Sickle Cell disease, but milder.

We think this should explain his looks and body structure and we hope this gives us a reason not to body shame anyone because you just never can tell what they are going through.