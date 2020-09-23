Drama as man who promised Erica a car and N2m calls her out online

A car dealer called Chidi Mike who promised BBNaija Erica a car and the sum of N2m has called her out online –

The man reacted to some claims that he said the disqualified housemate must sign a contract before fulfilling his promise to her –

Chidi invited his media partner and they explained the truth of the matter.

No doubt it seems that there is a misunderstanding between disqualified BBNaija housemate Erica Nweledim and Chidi Mike, the man who promised her a car, and the sum of N2m.

A recent video spotted on his page showed Chidi blasting Erica and her team.

It all started when a man called Mike Premium, who described himself as a talent manager took to his Instagram page to let Erica’s fans know that Chidi hasn’t fulfilled his promise