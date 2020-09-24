Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Air Chief Sadique Marries Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Farouk

September 24, 2020

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has married the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Multiple sources confirmed that the wedding Fatiha took place on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Maitama Juma’a Mosque in Abuja.

“It is true that the chief of air staff and the humanitarian affairs minister have gotten married,” one of the sources said.

“Very few people were invited to attend the wedding fatiha because the couple and those close to them didn’t want to publicize the issue,” he said.

Another source said the two have been in love for some time.

With the  development,Nigeria’s corridor of power finally produces first power couple.
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajia Farouk, was initially said to be dating President Muhammadu Buhari.
Though the allegation which raised so much dust within the Buhari family subsided, but not Farouk’s search for love.
She findlly find a soulmate in Chief of Air Staff Sadique Abubakre, and both at the weekend became one.

