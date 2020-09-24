COVID-19: Nigeria’s total cases now 57,724

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 57,724.

It disclosed that 149 persons were discharged after being successfully treated and had recovered from the coronavirus.

The public health agency said two deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours from the deadly virus.

NCDC said the 111 new cases were reported from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said Lagos recorded 31 cases, followed by Gombe with 18, Kaduna with 18 and the FCT with 15.

Others are Rivers (14), Imo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Bayelsa (2), Ogun (2), Edo (1) and Osun (1).

The NCDC said till date, 57,724 cases have been confirmed, with 48,985 cases discharged and 1,102 deaths recorded in 36 states and FCT.

The health agency said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response across the country.

According to the NCDC, the global COVID-19 death toll is about one million, while scientists are still investigating immune response and cure.

The agency said Nigerians in the FCT with symptoms of COVID-19, who had been in close contact with a recently confirmed case, should visit one of its sample collection sites in the FCT to get tested.