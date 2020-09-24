Female workers stripped naked on ex-minister’s order demand N1bn, apology

Former Minister of State for Education, Mr Kenneth Gbagi is at the center of it.

Four former employees of Signatious Hotel, Warri, Delta State, who were reportedly stripped on the order of the chairman of the hotel and former Minister of State for Education, Mr Kenneth Gbagi, have demanded N1bn compensation and public apology from him.

The victims’ legal team, led by Mr Kunle Edun of Tri-Lex Partners law firm, made the demands, among others in a September 23, 2020 letter sent to Gbagi, who is also a lawyer, on Wednesday.

The Former Nigerian Minister had Strip the four Workers Unclad In His Hotel In Delta.

Later a magistrate court granted bail to the hotel workers consisting of three ladies and a man were allegedly stripped by the hotel owner who is a former Nigerian minister and also gunning for the governorship of Delta State.

The hotel staffs were alleged to have connived and stolen an undisclosed amount of money before they were stripped and put under camera humiliation.

According to sources privy to the event and spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, a customer had gifted the workers N5,000 that resulted in the shameful recording of their unclad bodies.

“He has arrested four of his staff at his hotel in Warri over claims that they stole N5,000 from him, but the said N5,000 was reportedly given as a gift to the four staff as tip for their hospitality by a guest.

“As at Friday the 18th day of September, 2020 at the hotel, he stripped the (girls) lady’s naked filming them in presence of law enforcement agents at gun point”, the source claimed.

However, the police in a charge sheet said that the suspects committed offence punishable under section 516 and 390 (9), of the criminal code Law Cap21C Vol.1 Law of Delta state by conniving among themselves to steal some monies ranging from N156,000, N110,000, N5,000 and N2,000 being property of Signatious Hotel, location at PTI junction Effurun.