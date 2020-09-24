I used to be a plumber, says Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said he worked as a plumber about 30 years ago.

He made the revelation during the graduation of 6,252 students of the 18 skill acquisition centres in the state.

Sanwo-Olu advised youths and women to engage in vocational skills and become employers of labour rather than depending solely on government and private organisations for job opportunities.

The governor, while assuring the graduating students of support, urged them to do all they could to make learning a life-long venture, by constantly seeking ways to improve their skills and grow their businesses.

The students were trained in 15 different skills, including hairdressing and cosmetology, catering and hotel management, computer training, barbing, textile design, hat making and bead stringing, shoe making/leather works, fashion design and dress making.