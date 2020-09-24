Oshiomhole waxes philosophical “life is win some, lose some.

Adams-Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has spoken for the first time since his party lost the Edo State governorship election to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The APC and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who was heavily backed by Oshiomhole, lost to the incumbent and candidate of the PDP, Godwin Obaseki, in the September 19, 2020 election.

The former Edo State Governor in the video said those who thought he would be downcast after the loss of the election had missed the point.

Oshiomhole said he remains himself, adding: “You win some, you lose some.”

He said he will not give up on strengthening democracy in the country, adding: “If septuagenarians were not frustrated because their card readers are not working, it inspired me that if at their age they don’t give up, why should I give up?

“And I ask our people to have faith in our country because we are not going to have another one.

“This is our country and we must make it great.

“We must strengthen democracy, we must improve on it.

“No matter the outcome of an election, or a particular edition of a process, have faith in god and have faith in our country.

“In life, you work hard and leave the outcome to God.

“You do your best and trust God to bless your efforts.

“I feel good, I feel strong, thank God.

“In life, you win some and you lose some but life goes on.

“A lot of people will be thinking now that Comrade must be down, but I am not down.

“When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down.”