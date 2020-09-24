Senator urges probe of Plateau monarch assassination

Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau) has described the assassination of a traditional ruler in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Bulus Janka, by assailants as inhuman, barbaric and devilish.

The traditional ruler was said to have been killed on Monday night at his residence.

Until his death, he lived at Rasat, Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Gyang, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, expressed worry over growing attacks in the area, especially on traditional rulers.

He said: “The murderous act is a thing of concern that the attacks have continued in spite of series of peace building engagement and dialogue has been undertaken at governmental and non governmental levels.

“It is worrisome that the crisis merchants are bent on blood letting and terrorising communities and their traditional rulers in spite of all the efforts.”

The lawmaker called on the government and security agencies to fish out the perpetrators for prompt prosecution.