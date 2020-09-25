Again, Gov Zulum’s Convoy attacked, 7 Policemen, 3 Soldiers Killed !

The convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State was again attacked on Friday by Boko Haram terrorists along the Baga Highway in the Northern part of the state.

The convoy was heading to Baga town ahead of government’s planned return of internally displaced persons from Maiduguri when the incident happened.

The attack comes barely two months after Zulum was attacked around the same axis by the insurgents on his way from Baga.

The area is believed to be dangerous and has recorded many abductions by the terrorist group in recent times.

A splinter group of Boko Haram sect, the Islamic State of West Africa Province, is believed to have a stronghold in the area.

Though we gathered that the governor was not part of the convoy as he travelled by helicopter but about three soldiers, seven policemen were killed while an unverified number of people were injured.

The attack, it was learnt, happened at about 12pm some kilometers away from the Multinational Joint Task Force headquarters in Baga.