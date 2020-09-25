Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos proposes monthly house rent..what is your take?

Lagos is proposing monthly house rent payment.
That was how it was done before till early 1990s before we started paying two years rent at the initial payment, while the subsequent ones were yearly.
But former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola’s government later introduced one year rent and six months’ payment for the subsequent rent.
What I found out around me recently is that, many tenants find it difficult to pay one year or six months rent after the first payment.
Do you support monthly or yearly rent?

