Okada rider who returned Money, gets same as gift !

Honesty and integrity displayed by an Okada rider has been rewarded!

Augustine Ogun, is the Motorcycle Rider in Oghara, Delta State of Nigeria who returned the sum of N700,000 (about USD $1,700) cash to a market woman who had forgotten the money on his motorcycle (his motorcycle costs less than N350,000).

The woman had taken a loan and was on her way to return it when she forgot it on the motorcycle.

A viewer on Television (TVC) Program ‘YOUR VIEW’ after watching the story immediately transferred the sum of N700,000 to the Program Presenters on Television live for onward transfer to Mr Augustine Ogun.

He sent N700,000 through Morayo Afolabi-Brown of TVC on “YOUR VIEW” programme, to an Okada rider that returned missing N700,000 to a business woman he’d carried to Oghara market in Delta State.

On the programme, the okada rider confirmed the bank alert of the money.