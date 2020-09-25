Reactions, as Lesbian Couples Flaunt themselves in Lagos

Nigerians are reacting to a photo of Lesbians shared on Twitter by AmaraTheLesbian. Amara captioned the photo with : “this picture is important!!! two lesbian couples in Nigeria lesbianing and loving.”

My forefathers did not consent to this so would I. This is one thing me and my ancestors share the same feelings about. Aru!”

“Nobody really cares, just look and pass

Life is not that hard

Focus on yourself bro”

I’m fascinated by your decision to unveil yourselves as lesbians . I’m straight sha, but I would like to understand what it must feel like to be in your kinda space, im not judgmental, but you mind having a neutral person in your midst some day?”

I just love Red heart, smart clean looking girls with poise….. just be careful out there, these people are angry when one finds happiness…”

“That same kind of happiness you would wish your first daughter right?”

Rom1:26-27 NLT”That is why God abandoned them to their shameful desires.Even the women turned against the natural way to have sex and instead indulged in sex with each other.And the men,instead of having normal sexual relations with women,burned with lust for each other…”

…Men did shameful things with other men, and as a result of this sin, they suffered within themselves the penalty they deserved. ROMANS 1:26-27.

*********

IN AS MUCH WE DO CERTAIN THINGS ,THE QUESTION IS “IS IT RIGHT BEFORE GOD?SOMETIMES ITS HELP&LOVE WE NEED(no condemnation)

Amara, the lesbian.”

“Son, tell your father I’m not interested.”

“I co-ask.

I’d say the one in dreads is man to the Chubby one beside her.

The one in short is the man to the one on her (his) own left.

You dey see the confusion?”

They said gays depend on straight people to produce gays for them!!

Isn’t it fact gay is completely insane??”

