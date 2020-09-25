Update on the LP Gas Tanker Explosion at Iju-Ishaga

The inferno has been put off completely.

No loss of lives recorded. However, 30 Nos. of adults, consisting of 20 Adults male and 10 adults female sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Agency’s Team conducted a post disaster assessment at the scene of the incident and the following are the losses recorded:

Residential buildings – 2

Church – 1

Event Centre- 1

Commercial buildings – 4

Market- 1 (consisting of 15 shanty shops)

Cars- 11

Mini trucks- 2

Bus- 1

Heavy duty Truck- 1

Total number of Buildings- 23

Total number of Vehicles- 15

The Responders at the scene were the Agency’s Responders, its Paramedics, its Fire Team; LASG Fire Service, NEMA, NPF, NSCDC and Red Cross

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu

DG/CEO LASEMA

24th September, 2020