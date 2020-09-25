Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Update on the LP Gas Tanker Explosion at Iju-Ishaga

Younews Ng September 25, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 74 Views

The inferno has been put off completely.
No loss of lives recorded. However, 30 Nos. of adults, consisting of 20 Adults male and 10 adults female sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Agency’s Team conducted a post disaster assessment at the scene of the incident and the following are the losses recorded:

Residential buildings – 2
Church – 1
Event Centre- 1
Commercial buildings – 4
Market- 1 (consisting of 15 shanty shops)
Cars- 11
Mini trucks- 2
Bus- 1
Heavy duty Truck- 1

Total number of Buildings- 23
Total number of Vehicles- 15

The Responders at the scene were the Agency’s Responders, its Paramedics, its Fire Team; LASG Fire Service, NEMA, NPF, NSCDC and Red Cross

Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu
DG/CEO LASEMA
24th September, 2020

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

CBN bans customer-to-customer forex transfer

The Central Bank of Nigeria has banned transfer of foreign exchange from one customer to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.