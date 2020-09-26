Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING… Adams Oshiomhole’s Mother is Dead.

Aishetu Oshiomhole, the mother of the former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole is dead !

He is so close to  the mother that it was said of him in 2008. :

Former Nigerian labour leader and Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole prefers to eat food prepared by his mother rather than eat from a five-star restaurant, his younger brother has revealed.

Abubakar Aliyu Oshiomhole, the younger brother to the governor who lived with him for 30 years, said the election of Comrade Oshiomhole as the governor of Edo state cannot change his way of life.”

