Elumelu’s gal goes to London Business School

Tony Elumelu, the head of Heirs Holding, and his wife, Dr. Awele are proud parents as their eldest daughter, Ogechi Elumelu, who graduated from St. Catherine Bramley School, UK, is currently following the footstep of her father to actualise her dream of being a seasoned economist and financial expert.

A highly cerebral Ogechi, during her leisure, spends more time in her father’s UBA office, learning the rudiments and concepts of the modern banking system as an intern. She recently got admitted into the London Business School, where she would be bagging a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, a discipline which has been her choice of career path. An emotional Tony and Awele could not hold their joy as they escorted Ogechi to school for resumption.

Tony never jokes with his family. His schedules are quite tight and his travel itinerary/globetrotting quite broad, yet, he always creates time out of no time to play his fatherly role.

Tony and Awele’s close to two-decade nuptial union, showed observers and admirers that it takes more than love to make marriage blissful and flourish. They both have exhibited resilience, doggedness, truthfulness, the sincerity of purpose, fear of God as tenents in which their marriage is built on.