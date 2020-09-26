Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Laycon, Dorathy win Friday’s Betway Nigeria Sport Trivia Game

Younews Ng September 26, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 42 Views

Just two days to BBNaija 2020 Lockdown grand finale: Laycon, Dorathy win Friday’s Betway Nigeria Sport Trivia Game.

Congrats to Dorathy, the winner of the final #BetwayNigeria Friday Night Game of season 5.

Laycon also won the #BetwayNigeria MAD Task while Team Black (Laycon & Dorathy) won the #BetwayNigeria Sports Trivia
#bbnaija #bbnaijalockdown.

