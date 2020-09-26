Laycon, Dorathy win Friday’s Betway Nigeria Sport Trivia Game
Younews Ng
September 26, 2020
Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending
42 Views
Dorathy win Friday's Betway Nigeria Sport Trivia Game Laycon slideshow 2020-09-26
Just two days to BBNaija 2020 Lockdown grand finale: Laycon, Dorathy win Friday’s Betway Nigeria Sport Trivia Game.
Congrats to Dorathy, the winner of the final #BetwayNigeria Friday Night Game of season 5.
Laycon also won the #BetwayNigeria MAD Task while Team Black (Laycon & Dorathy) won the #BetwayNigeria Sports Trivia
#bbnaija #bbnaijalockdown.
Check Also
Aishetu Oshiomhole, the mother of the former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole is dead ! ...