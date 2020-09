With the energy we saw people put on voting today,if Laycon doesn’t win on Sunday then something must be strange about BBnaija

One canteen in Alagbado served a plate of Amala and 2 pieces of meat each if you vote Laycon.

We have witnessed more than 5 zonal rallies at different places in Lagos today.

The youth of my street contributed to buy goat for Asun,and we are not expected to sleep till tomorrow morning.

Laycon and grace are Siamese twins