US based lawyer, Dr. Chike Amobi, dies of Cancer

A popular member of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Abuja Branch and United states of America based lawyer, Chief Dr Chike Amobi is dead.

Dr Chike died of cancer related illness in USA.

Until his death, he was the head of Chamber, Chike Amobi and Co. with offices at Abuja and USA

He was popularly known as Prince Ezekwesili.

He was the Best Graduating Student, Law School Class of 2000, Class Valedictorian, American Jurisprudence Awards, Corpus Juris Secundum Award, West Scholastic Excellence Award, Dean’s List Awards, Member UWLA Law Review, Lead Counsel UWLA Moot Court team, President, Black Law Students Association Black Women Lawyers of Los Angeles Award, Black Public Defenders Award for Community Service and Academic Distinction, California State Bar Foundation Award, And numerous other awards