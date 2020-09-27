Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Amaechi laments insecurity in Rivers, indicts Wike

September 27, 2020

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has lamented the recurring spate of insecurity and political intimidation in Rivers State.

Amaechi, a former Governor of the State expressed the concern during the funeral service of the late Justice Adolphus Godwin Karibi-Whyte at Saint Augustine’s Anglican Church, Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

While extolling the virtues of the Late Supreme Court Judge, Amaechi said fear has pervaded the state he bequeathed in 2015 but residents have failed to openly challenge the current administration.

Amaechi who was making reference to activities of Kidnappers and cultists stated that Rivers is heading back to the dark days when cultists terrorized residents of the State.

“You have lost your voice. The sage has gone under and nobody is speaking. When I was Governor, I gave people voices, but they have blocked those voices.

“I was happy with the sermon, the Bishop indicted us. If you are a Governor, have you governed well? If you are a politician, have you carried your people along?

“Everyone is scared. We are going back to when Ateke held sway. We are going back to the period where we run away from our people. We are back to a period when nobody can speak. But from next year, I will begin to speak, if nobody wants to speak.

“We are all here because we need to bury a man God has blessed. I have stopped travelling because of bad weather, but I told myself, I must be at here because of Justice Whyte

