BREAKING: Laycon wins the BBNaija 2020

He is clear winner.. and indications were crystal clear, just few weeks after the contest began.

The first housemate that comes to the mind of many when the winner of the show is considered is Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe.

Laycon has been a fan favourite from the beginning of the show and his fan base has only grown stronger.

Even though he was just an unrecognised upcoming singer before Big Brother, today, the 26-year-old rapper has big names like Tunde Ednut, Reminince and a host of other stars rooting for him. Some of these stars are Yinka Ayefele; popular blogger, TundeEdnut; actors Nkechi Blessing, Lateef Adedimeji, Olaniyi “Sanyeri” Afonja, Ufuoma McDermott; comedian Broda Shaggy and entertainer, Lekan KingKong among others. They all actively campaigned for him on their social media pages.

Despite still being in the BBNaija house, he has already bagged endorsements from brands like House of Lunettes. He is currently at 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Social media campaigns aside, Laycon’s fans, the Icons, held physical rallies to campaign for his win. On Thursday, some of his fans held a rally on the streets and in the markets of Abeokuta in Ogun State, distributing recharge cards to people and encouraging them to vote for Laycon.

Last Friday, youth in Osogbo, Osun State took to the streets in droves to campaign for the same housemate. Ex-Osun State commissioner for information and strategy, Sunday Akere, also joined the rally.

Laycon was up for eviction twice and both times, he topped the charts with very wide margins against the other housemates he was up with. This has made it quite obvious that he has no strong competition in the house.