BREAKING: Manchester City humiliated at home by Leicester

Younews Ng September 27, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

It was total humiliation for English Premiership giants Manchester United as they were mercilessly crushed 5-2 at their Etihad fortress by Leicester City on Sunday evening.

Man City had taken the lead in only four minutes via Mahrez but Leicester City reacted angrily, with Jamie Vardy replying in the 37th minute (penalty), extending the lead with a hat-trick in 54 minutes and 58 minutes (penalty). Maddison added to the homes’ misery in 77 minutes and Tielemans completed the rout with another well-taken penalty in 88 minutes.

Ake gave the hosts their only other goal of the evening with a fierce header in the 84th minute.

