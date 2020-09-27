BREAKING” Neo evicted from BBNaija. Who now wins between Laycon, Nengi and Dorathy?

It’s Big Brother Lockdown edition finale and fans are pretty hyped and ready to see how the final votes will pan out for the top five finalists; Dorothy, Laycon, Nengi, Vee, and Neo.

Just now Neo has been evicted from BBNaija house and now down to three housemates for the N85m grand prize. Who now wins between Laycon, Nengi and Dorathy?

This year, the reality show has been eventful, drama-filled, and has also produced ‘new celebrities’ who are well on their way to new beginnings.

How can we forget to mention the cult-like following that some of the housemates already have.

Interestingly, the evicted and disqualified housemates already boast a massive fan base and have bagged some endorsements already.

However, only one housemate will go home with the N85 million grand prize, as it is a winner-take-all competition. The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has also said that a grand winner will emerge through a number of votes accrued to a housemate.