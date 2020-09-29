COVID-19: Lagos, Rivers, Plateau lead as Nigeria records 136 new cases

Nigeria on Monday reported 136 fresh COVID-19 cases.

This is according to the latest update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new infections were reported in 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the latest update, Lagos topped the list with 71 cases, Rivers with 23 infections and Plateau trailing behind with 12.

Others include Adamawa and Oyo – 6, Kaduna – 5, Abia and FCT – 3, Katsina and Kwara – 2, Bauchi, Borno, and Edo each having one.

Currently, the nation has successfully managed 49,895 people who have recovered from the virus.

This is just as the number of fatalities has risen to 1,111.

Nigeria’s fight against the pandemic has continued to receive support from countries and donor agencies.

This latest is from the United States Government, through the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has provided $2.1 million support to Nigeria.