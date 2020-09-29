FG set to disburse 2,000 buses to Nigerians

The Federal Government has set up modalities for the disbursement of 2,000 buses as part of efforts to eradicate poverty in the country.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, said this on Monday in Abuja at the Inter-Ministerial Stakeholders meeting on Poverty Alleviation.

He said that the initiative was part of the programmes to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and is being executed in collaboration between his ministry, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; and other government agencies, saying, the disbursement of the buses would be through cooperative societies of Nigeria.

“The alleviation of poverty in Nigeria has been and always remains a cardinal agenda of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You will recall that Mr President in his 2019 Democracy Day address said, ‘With leadership and a sense of purpose, we can lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” Akume said.

He said that the need to tackle and eradicate poverty has become even more imperative especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effect on the world economy.

The Minister said that the difficulties encountered by the recent deregulation of the downstream sector which was aimed at putting the economy on sound footing, also underscore the need for such initiative.

Also, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, represented by his Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abudulkadir Mua’zu, said that endemic poverty and unemployment had frustrated and depressed the youth.

He said, “The issue of poverty and of course, its tore runner and close relative, unemployment. Poverty and unemployment have given rise to so much frustration, desperation and depression among our youth that many argue that they are at the roots of the nation’s triple challenge of insecurity, corruption and struggling economy.”