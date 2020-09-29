Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

More Igbo Groups Urge Kalu To Run for President

Younews Ng September 29, 2020 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 50 Views

Indigenes of Alor community in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state across the country has asked Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to run for office of the President in the 2023 general elections.
This followed a Friday event where indigens of the community trooped out bearing placards with various inscriptions pleading with the former governor to run for president in most Eastern cities.
They held a peaceful procession at the palace of the traditional ruler of Alor , His Royal Highness Igwe MacAnthony Elibe Okonkwo chanting songs and calling on Nigerians to support South East to produce next Nigerian president.

