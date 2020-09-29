We’ve not been informed of tariff hike suspension – Discos

Power distribution companies said on Monday that they had not received any directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on tariff suspension.

The Discos are confused about the decision of the Federal Government and labour unions as regards the reversal of the hike in electricity tariff, investigation has shown.

Senior officials of power distribution companies said on Monday that they were awaiting the NERC to come up with a new tariff plan to be implemented within the two weeks as agreed by the Federal Government and labour unions.

It was also gathered that up till 7pm on Monday, no order had been released by the NERC to Discos as touching the matter.

It was also gathered that the Discos told the regulator that it would take three to four days for them to change their billing/vending platforms and revert to the old tariffs.

“There is no communication yet from the regulator on that matter and I wonder how that can be implemented because right now, it is causing confusion in the power sector,” a senior official of a Disco in the northern region, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.