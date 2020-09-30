Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBNaija 2020: Erica finally reacts to Laycon’s N85m grand prize win

Younews Ng September 30, 2020

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, has said she is happy about Laycon winning this year’s edition of the show.

Laycon was crowned the winner, ahead of Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee on Sunday.

The UNILAG graduate walks away with N30m cash prize and other gifts totalling N85m.

In an interview with Rhythm FM Lagos on Monday morning, Erica was asked by Toke Makinwa how she felt about Laycon emerging the winner.

I am very, very happy for Laycon, because he wanted this.

“We all wanted this. I am happy for him and I wish him the best,” she replied.

When asked if she will ever be friends with Laycon, Erica replied: “I just move to people according to their energy. Time will tell.”

Erica was disqualified from the reality show, after an intense fight with Laycon.

