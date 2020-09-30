Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG declares October 1 holiday

Younews Ng September 30, 2020

The federal government has declared Thursday, October 1, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebration.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Nigeria is the leading black nation in the world, Africa’s pride and beacon of hope, he declared.

Aregbesola congratulated citizens on the Diamond Jubilee and assured of the government’s commitment to socio-economic transformation.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as the abundant wealth inherent in our human capital and the richness of our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope if we can rally ourselves together to harness our potentials

