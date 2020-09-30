FG lifts ban on Emirates Airlines

The Federal Government has lifted the ban on Emirates Airlines from operating in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday

He tweeted: “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”

The FG on September 18 announced the ban of Emirates flights to Nigeria.

Sirika said it was necessary for Nigeria to implement the principle of reciprocity to all countries that had banned flights from Nigeria