Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG lifts ban on Emirates Airlines

Younews Ng September 30, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 57 Views

The Federal Government has lifted the ban on Emirates Airlines from operating in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday

He tweeted: “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”

The FG on September 18 announced the ban of Emirates flights to Nigeria.

Sirika said it was necessary for Nigeria to implement the principle of reciprocity to all countries that had banned flights from Nigeria

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Access Bank set to be Africa’s Gateway to World…Enters Mozambique,South Africa

Access Bank Plc,announces today that it has received the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Approval-in-Principle for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.