Labour explains strike call off, begs Nigerians to still trust them

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has appealed to Nigerians not to lose faith in the organised labour.

TUC Chairman in Lagos State, Gbenga Ekundayo, explained that the strike was halted to see what the government will come up with, in two weeks.

To the chagrin of many citizens, TUC and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) suspended the planned nationwide industrial action on Monday morning.

This followed negotiations and agreements with the federal government.

The suspension, YOU NEWS learnt would be reviewed afterwards

“When labour leaders go into a negotiation, it is for a purpose, and when that purpose is not served, we press home the demands by withdrawing services of our members.

Our national leaders went into further negotiations last night, which lasted till the early hours of today. An understanding has been reached and the strike was called off,” he said.