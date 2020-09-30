Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

List of 8 new Supreme Court Justices in waiting

Younews Ng September 30, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 37 Views

Barring unforeseen occurrences, these lawyers who have proved themselves as worthy would be confirmed judges of the Supreme Court in matter of days.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to approve their appointments.

This was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.

Lawan noted that the appointments were based on the recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Buhari, in the letter, noted that his action was “in pursuant to Section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council according to their ranking and seniority in the Court of Appeal.”

The nominees are Lawal Garba, (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M M Saulawa (North West).

Others are: Adamu Jauro (North East), Samuel Oseji (Souty South), Tijani Abubakar (North East), and Emmanuel Agim (South-South

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

El-Rufai accused of playing politics with naming new Emir of Zazzau

Governor El Rufai is running from pillar to post, just to install his ilk as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.