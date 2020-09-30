Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PTF: 80 travellers tested positive for COVID-19 seven days after arrival

September 30, 2020

Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, says 80 out of 2,403 tests carried out on international travellers returned positive.

The PTF coordinator said the patients arrived in the country with a negative PCR test, but that the repeat test would have been unnecessary if the country had “a system of enforcement of isolation such that everybody coming into the country self-isolated effectively for two weeks”.

“Of the 2,403 passengers that were tested in Lagos when we started the exercise, 80 were positive. Meanwhile, they had negative COVID-19 PCR test,” Aliyu said.

He also asked international travellers to pay only to laboratories on the travel portal of the government for their tests.

“No federal government agency is receiving these funds. The negotiation for the cost is between the state governments and the private labs themselves,” he said.

“The charges range between N35,600 for the Kano portal which we are just about to operationalise to N50,400 for Lagos.”

