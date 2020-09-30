TStv launches Oct 1, Pay N2 per day per channel !

It is incredible , but they are insisting it is true to life. All seem set for launching of what Nigerians may have been waiting for.

Bright Echefu, the chief executive officer of Telecomm Satellite TV (TStv), says his organisation will be the first to implement the pay-per-view model in Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Echefu said TStv has over 100 channels that will be made available for as low as N2 per day and as high as N5 for a channel.

“We are going to be the first to implement pay-per-view. What TSTV has done is, allow you to create your own bouquet and you have channels that are as low as N2 per day,” he said.

“If you have a N50 voucher, you are actually watching TV and saving your money.”

Echefu said no other organisation has as much high definition (HD) channels as they do.

“Nobody has as much HD channels as we do. We are rolling out with about 108 channels. We are going to be the first in sub-Saharan Africa to implement H.265,” the CEO said.

“TStv has invested a lot in acquiring rights. Most channels are as low as N5 per day. As a gift to Nigerians, we are releasing one of our sports channels free for a year.”

He said La Liga would be free but viewers would have to pay to view other football leagues, adding that about 18 states would be activated once they roll out their services on October 1.

The company had initially launched on November 1, 2017. However, it encountered challenges and could not provide services to customers.

It is now set for a relaunch on October 1.

Commenting on the new initiative, Nigerians said

“It’s called penetrating pricing strategy in marketing.we would see how it would go”

“Hope this will give DSTV a big run for its services. The monopoly is just not right.

” But when Glo started per second billing system, we thought it would not work.It worked and drafted the likes of MTN and Zain to join the party.Let us wait and see.