At last, Discos obey NERC, begin 14-day tariff hike suspension

Some power distribution companies are beginning to comply with the order of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission by suspending the September 1, 2020 tariff increase.

On Tuesday night, NERC issued an order suspending the hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days.

Labour unions and the Federal Government had reached a truce on Sunday night to reverse the hike in electricity tariffs for 14 days, a development that prompted the halt of a nationwide strike by labour.

Discos could not effect the suspension of tariff hike on Monday and Tuesday, as they told our correspondent then that they were awaiting an order from the regulator to that effect.

After the order was issued on Tuesday night, it was gathered that some Discos had to commence implementation from Wednesday and Thursday.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Oyebade Fadipe, confirmed that compliance had begun by the Discos.

He particularly stated that the AEDC had suspended the hike, adding that some customers of the Disco had noticed the suspension of the hike in tariffs.

Fadipe said, “We are delighted to inform you that AEDC has suspended the service reflective tariff in strict compliance with the NERC Order of September 28, 2020. Customers who are on the prepaid meter diet would have noticed this by now.

“Modalities for the alignment of the accounts of customers on the pre- and post-paid platform in line with the order and such other orders that may be made is also in progress.”