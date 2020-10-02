Ex-Lagos Commissioner, Iyepe, resigns from APC

Former Lagos Commissioner for Home Affairs Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his Independence Day message, AbdulLateef said his decision was due to rejection of his movement by some “close leaders” he respected in the party.

The one-time lawmaker launched Iyepe 2023 on Tuesday, a movement to galvanise Lagosians to develop more interest in politics and curb voter’s apathy.

The action led to termination of his appointment as Special Adviser to Speaker Mudasiru Obasa on Religious Affairs.

AbdulLateef thanked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he described as a great leader who fought tenaciously for democracy.

“When I joined politics, he was there for me and assisted me greatly to occupy very enviable positions in the government. He has developed so many other individuals in very many capacities. May Allah reward you abundantly,” he said.

He also praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Speaker Mudasiru Obasa, other leaders of the party and the past Governors he worked with.

He apologised to those he may have offended while switching support due to party loyalty.

“To all other members of our party including my mentor Otunba Oladele Ajomale and the state Chairman of our party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, I pray that may our Lord continue to be with you,” he said.

According to him, the movement – IYEPE 2023 was launched “because I believe that the constitution allows freedom of expression and the rights of all citizens to participate in bringing about the needed transformation in all sectors of the economy.