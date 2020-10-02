Mass sack looms at Chevron! 25% to go

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) on Friday says the oil giant plans to reduce its workforce by 25 per cent in the various levels of the organisation.

This was contained in a statement signed by CNL’s General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn.

It explained that the decision is aimed at improving capital efficiency and reduce operating costs in line with the changing business environment.

Copy of the statement made available, stressed that those to be affected would continue to retain their employment until the restructuring process was completed.

Brikinn explained that with the restructuring, the company will have an appropriately sized organization with improved processes.

“The new organizational structures will, unfortunately, require approximately 25 percent reduction in the work force across the various levels of our organization.

“It is important to note that all our employees will retain their employment until the reorganization process is completed,” he noted.

The statement clarified that CNL has no plans to migrate job met for Nigerians outside the country as it promised to continue to support efforts by the Federal Government to build a prosperous Nigeria through employment generation.

According to him,” we have prospects for our company in Nigeria; however, we must make the necessary adjustments in light of the prevailing business climate; and we need everyone’s support to get through these tough times stronger, more efficient and more profitable, in order to sustain the business.”

He stated further that CNL is in alignment with both its Joint Venture partners, the NNPC, and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on this process; and “we are actively engaging our workforce to ensure they understand why this is being done. We will continue to consistently engage all relevant stakeholders, including the leadership of the employee unions as we continue this process of business optimization.

“At CNL, the welfare and safety of our workforce is one of our highest priorities. Making changes to the organization is never easy for anyone that will be impacted, but it is necessary to improve our ability to remain competitive in Nigeria. Reducing the cost and improving the efficiency of our operations is critical to generating more revenues for the Federal Government of Nigeria.”