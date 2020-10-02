Obasanjo absent as Gowon, Jonathan celebrate with Buhari

The celebration of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria, which took place at the popular Eagle Square in Abuja was unique as a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, and former President Goodluck Jonathan joined the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to sign the anniversary register.

They were the only past Nigerian leaders at the event also attended by a former Chief of General Staff, Gen. Oladipo Diya; former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo; and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

However, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was conspicuously absent at the event.

The parade, which was made up of the nation’s armed forces and para-military agencies, also witnessed a display of traditional dances and other performances by military and civilian artists.

The high point of the ceremony was the Nigerian Air Force’s display, which had to be scaled down because of poor weather conditions.

The fly-past was led by two Agusta helicopters actively involved in combat operations, one of which bore the banner of the theme of the celebration.

The helicopters were followed by three Alpha jets used for air-to-air and air-to-ground combat operations.

The jets were followed by Air 39ZA, also involved in operations in the North-East and the North-West.