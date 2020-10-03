Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBNaija 2020: Laycon reveals plans to manage health, Sickle Cell

October 3, 2020

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon has revealed plans to survive and fight as a Sickle Cell carrier.

Recall that Laycon, in a conversation with other finalists of the reality show confirmed that he was a sickle cell carrier.

which generated reactions on social media.

There were fears that his health could lead to crisis.

However, the BBNaija season 5 winner, during his interview with Inspiration Fm on Friday disclosed that he plans to go through sickle cell courses to improve his health.

According to him,” Music and sickle courses are the most important things I’m looking forward to doing henceforth.

“I plan on taking sickle cell courses to improve my health.”

