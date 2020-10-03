Laycon Meets Dream Girl, Kemi Owatemi …

Star Prize winner, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba aka Laycon, once again felt on top of the world outside the BBNaija House as he held the girl of his dreams in his arms during a visit to the Cool FM studio in Lagos.

Laycon’s heartthrob that he had mentioned during his stay in the Big Brother house, Oluwakemi Itari Owatemi is an On Air Personality (OAP) at Cool FM.

Oluwakemi is the daughter of two accomplished Nigerian artists and models, Bunmi and Michael Owatemi.

In a clip posted online, Laycon is seen accompanied by three other BBNaija finalists, Nengi, Vee and Dorathy on the trip.

Dorathy said that Laycon had been excited about going to Cool FM where the OAP works.

People clapped as the duo hugged during the emotional encounter.

Oluwakemi told Laycon that it would be nice to have him at the station again as a voice in the background screamed, asking why both of them were being formal with their introductory conversation.

The N85million Prize Winner was all smiles as he held the hands of the radio star who also graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) as Laycon