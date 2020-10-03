Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ooni of Ife gets a Prince, years after only girl child

Younews Ng October 3, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his wife, Oloori Silekunola Naomi, have reportedly given birth to a baby boy..he now has a prince, as it were, an heir apparent to the throne !

He has a girl from another woman long before his ancession to the throne.
Recall that there were speculations few months ago that the Queen was pregnant.

Meanwhile, while speaking at the 40 years remembrance programme of the 49th King of the town, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, which was held at his Ile Oduduwa Palace, the Ooni vowed to name his unborn prince after the late king.

Oba Ogunwusi also described his predecessor as a great icon who will forever be remembered for his immeasurable contributions to the independence, stabilisation and growth of Nigeria.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Zenith Bank promotion.. What are you still waiting for?

To participate, simply: 1. Tag and follow @zenithbank on Facebook and Twitter or @ZenithBankPlc- Instagram ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.